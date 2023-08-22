How to whiten socks: a simple life hack

Keeping your white socks clean and free of dirt can be a real challenge. However, don't despair, because there is a simple and effective way to whiten them.

This was reported by Daily. It was noted that with the help of common items that everyone has at home, you can restore the flawless whiteness of your socks.

To do this, you will need a basin of very hot water. It is important that the water is really hot, as this is one of the key steps for a successful result.

Read also: How to whiten stains on clothes with popular tablets

In the prepared bowl of hot water, add some detergent, bleach, and powder from a dishwasher tablet, which should be ground to a powder. Once the mixture is created, all you have to do is dip your dirty socks into the basin and leave them there for an hour.

Video of the day

After an hour, you will be surprised by the result: all stains and traces of dirt on your socks will completely disappear, they will become clean and white again. This method has another advantage - it can be used not only for socks, but also for other types of white laundry.

As a reminder, we have already written how to remove bleach stains from clothes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!