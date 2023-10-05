How to prepare a greenhouse for planting cucumbers in the fall: tips for gardeners

If you dream of a good cucumber harvest next year, you need to pay due attention to preparing the soil in your greenhouse. After all, the root system of cucumbers requires special care.

This was reported by the Good News publication. It was noted that it is important to take into account that the root system of cucumbers needs light and fertile soil with a neutral or slightly acidic reaction.

Here are some steps you should take to prepare the soil:

Remove topsoil. Start by removing the topsoil in the greenhouse. This will help you get rid of possible pathogens and pests. Add black soil. Fill the beds with black soil, which will enrich the soil with essential minerals and nutrients. Add manure. A bucket of manure for each square meter of soil will provide additional nutrients needed for cucumber growth. Mix the soil layers. Mix the topsoil with compost or humus in a 1:1 ratio. This will improve the soil structure and increase its fertility.

In addition, it is important to balance the acidity of the soil. To do this, you can add 200-300 grams of lime or dolomite flour per square meter. Or use 300-350 grams of wood ash.

Don't forget about sowing green manure such as phacelia, oats, peas, or rapeseed. They will help to increase soil fertility and prepare it for cucumber cultivation. Avoid sowing rye, as it can inhibit young cucumber plants.

Proper soil preparation is the key to a large and tasty cucumber crop in your greenhouse. By following these tips, you will be able to enjoy delicious and fresh cucumbers this season.

