How to identify high-quality and nutritious pasta: tips from Italian chefs

Pasta is a favorite dish for many, but not everyone has the opportunity to indulge in it. Those who are conscious about their figure and those who are unsure about how to cook it can be divided into two groups. Some believe that consuming pasta will lead to an increase in waistline measurements. Others, after several unsuccessful attempts, are convinced that poorly cooked pasta is not a tasty dish, so they tend to avoid it.

However, the matter is not so straightforward. Let's explore how to choose high-quality pasta and what factors to consider when making a selection.

Read also: Recipe for a delicious breakfast for 100 hryvnia

Nutritionists assert that durum wheat pasta is the optimal choice. However, the price of such pasta generally aligns with its quality, making it relatively higher. Nevertheless, it offers numerous advantages.

Video of the day

The key advantages of durum pasta are as follows:

Low glycemic index, aiding in weight management and maintaining a favorable physique. Long-lasting satiety that keeps hunger at bay. They do not clump or stick together while cooking, as cheaper varieties are prone to do.

Which pasta is the best

Most restaurant chefs widely regard Italian-made pasta as the optimal choice. Here are some recommended pasta brands:

Makfa Molisana Lasagne Fettuccine all'uovo Sen Soy Pasta Reggia Federici AlaMesa La Molisana Maltagliati Pasta Zara

However, we acknowledge that not everyone can afford a dish prepared with such pasta at restaurant prices. That's why it's crucial to know what to consider when purchasing pasta. By understanding how to select high-quality pasta and what factors to look for, you can savor this delectable dish without significantly straining your budget.

Read also: When to salt water for pasta

How to determine the quality of pasta

In addition to pricing, several indicators can assist you in assessing the quality of pasta based on its appearance.

Packaging: High-quality pasta is always packaged. Manufacturers never offer premium varieties without proper packaging. Therefore, if you come across large boxes of pasta on a self-service shelf, it is unlikely that you will find high-quality Italian brands there. Integrity of the packaging and pasta: Examine the package for any signs of damage. A package containing broken pasta suggests a lower quality product. Absence of crumbs: A package of high-quality pasta should not contain crumbs. If you notice pasta dust at the bottom of the package, beyond just broken pasta, it indicates a lower quality product.

How to recognize low-quality pasta

Never buy pasta sold by weight. Quality varieties are always packaged by the manufacturer during production. Avoid pasta that appears gray in color, as this is a sign of poor quality. Check the product's composition. If the protein content is less than 10 grams per 100 grams of the product, it indicates a mixture of expensive and cheap flour. This approach by manufacturers aims to reduce production costs but affects the product's quality. According to standards, good pasta should contain at least 12 grams of protein per 100 grams of the product. If you see a different figure, you can assume that you are looking at low-quality durum pasta. Most importantly, remember: the lower the protein content, the lower the quality of the pasta.

Pasta that is better to avoid

Avoid products made from refined wheat flour. They have a high glycemic index, which can contribute to weight gain. Pasta made from refined wheat flour is also high in calories, but it does not provide long-lasting satiety and can lead to feeling hungry again quickly, which may lead to further snacking.

Earlier, we shared a recipe for making fried pasta, a quick, easy, and delicious dish that has gained popularity worldwide.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, we recommend subscribing to our Telegram channel!