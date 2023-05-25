How to cool a drink in just 2 minutes: a life hack for the heat

One of the easiest ways to chill a drink is to add ice, but this can dilute its flavor due to the additional water. However, there is a method that allows you to keep the taste of the drink unchanged, but to quickly reduce the temperature.

Here's how to chill a drink in 2 minutes using available materials:

Take a deep vessel with a thick bottom and walls; Pour water into the vessel and add ice in a 1:1 ratio; Add about 2 tablespoons of table salt to this mixture; Place your drink in this water and ice mixture and wait for just 2 minutes. Thanks to this method, your drink will cool down quickly, giving you a pleasant coolness in hot weather.

If you stir the drink during the process, the cooling effect will increase and the temperature will drop even faster. With proper execution, you can reduce the temperature by 15 degrees.

The chlorine and sodium ions in the salt begin to interact with the water, causing a chemical reaction. In particular, there is an endothermic reaction that requires heat absorption.

By the way, there is another way to cool a drink quickly, although it will take a little longer. Take a towel and moisten it with water. Wrap the glass with the drink in the towel and place it in the freezer. This method will cool the liquid faster than simply placing the glass in the freezer.

