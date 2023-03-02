How to clean a frying pan with beer: an effective life hack

Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in the world. But not only can it be consumed, but it can also be used to clean pots and pans from dirt.

Beer can help quickly remove hardened grease from pans. In addition to barley and hops, beer also contains natural acids that can effectively dissolve various types of dirt. Sante plus publication writes about this.

Why pour beer into a pot and pan?

When cleaning pots and pans, you won't even have to wash the dishes with a lot of effort, thanks to the substances contained in beer, grease and dirt will disappear right before your eyes. The components in the beer help to loosen the accumulated sediment very easily.

Pour beer into a pot or pan and leave it for a while - it depends on the thickness of the dirt. Soak the dishes with beer, and after 15 or 20 minutes, clean the kitchen utensils in the usual way. If it doesn't work the first time, repeat the procedure but leave the pan with beer for at least an hour, then wash it again.

