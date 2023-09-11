How to clean curtains directly on the cornice: a simple life hack

Curtains are not only a decorative element, but also a functional product that protects windows from sunlight and views from the outside. However, many people are familiar with the tedious task of cleaning and washing curtains.

But don't be alarmed, as there is a simple life hack that allows you to clean curtains without removing them from the curtain rod. This method is perfect for those who value their time and efficiency, writes UNIAN.

Для початку вам знадобиться пилосос зі спеціальною насадкою для фіранок. Пройдіться цією насадкою по тканині штори, це допоможе видалити пил і сміття, які можуть заховатися в них.

If you don't have a special vacuum cleaner attachment, turn on the lowest suction setting and place a damp cloth over the tube. This prevents the fabric from being sucked in.

Next, prepare a soapy solution that will make the curtain cleaning process even easier. All you need is clean, warm water and some laundry soap. Rub the soap on a fine grater and dissolve it in water. The resulting solution should be almost transparent and with a small amount of foam.

Then use a sponge to apply the soap solution to the curtains. Try not to get them too wet. Carefully work the soiled areas and then remove the soap with a cloth or damp sponge. Do not try to rub the fabric, as this can damage it.

If there are stains on the curtains that cannot be removed with soapy water, try using dishwashing detergent. Simply apply a little detergent to the stain and wipe it off gently with a damp sponge.

This life hack is especially convenient for cleaning curtains without removing them from the curtain rod. It is important to note that a steamer can also be used to keep curtains clean. Simply hold the steamer at a distance of 15-20 centimeters from the fabric and run it over the entire surface of the curtains. This method will not only help remove dust, but also freshen up the curtains.

It is important to note that the steamer is not suitable for cleaning velvet curtains, delicate fabrics, and curtains with a complex structure, such as pleated curtains. For other types of curtains, this method is perfect.

