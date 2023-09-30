How to detect and get rid of drafts in an apartment: a life hack with a candle
Before winter comes, it is important to check your windows for drafts and unplanned air leaks. There is a simple and effective way to detect these problems and fix them. All you need is a simple candle.
This simple life hack using a candle will help you identify and solve air leakage problems, providing more comfort in your home during the cold winter, Ogo writes.
Here's how to do it:
- Place candles indoors on a day with strong winds and closed windows.
- Watch the candle flame.
- If the flame begins to waver or move, it may indicate that there is an air leak near the window.
If you find such a draft, here are a few steps to solve the problem:
- Check and seal all possible air leaks.
- Insulate doors and windows with special materials or caulking.
- As an alternative, you can place bubble wrap between the window frame and the window to help prevent cold drafts from forming.
