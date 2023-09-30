How to detect and get rid of drafts in an apartment: a life hack with a candle

Before winter comes, it is important to check your windows for drafts and unplanned air leaks. There is a simple and effective way to detect these problems and fix them. All you need is a simple candle.

This simple life hack using a candle will help you identify and solve air leakage problems, providing more comfort in your home during the cold winter, Ogo writes.

Here's how to do it:

Place candles indoors on a day with strong winds and closed windows. Watch the candle flame. If the flame begins to waver or move, it may indicate that there is an air leak near the window.

If you find such a draft, here are a few steps to solve the problem:

Check and seal all possible air leaks. Insulate doors and windows with special materials or caulking. As an alternative, you can place bubble wrap between the window frame and the window to help prevent cold drafts from forming.

