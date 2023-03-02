How not to treat cats so they don't get offended

Cats are gentle, funny, and slightly arrogant animals. Some cats consider themselves masters of the house. Owners of these pets often notice that they are capable of feeling anger and resentment. Sometimes an resentful cat may begin to defiantly ignore you or leave "revenge" in your shoe instead of the litter box.

Cats are afraid of sudden loud noises. They make animals feel distrust and stress. One should not yell in the presence of a pet. To scold the cat, it is better to change the intonation to a stern one. Loud shouting can only make things worse.

Read also: Scientists have answered why cats give their owners a "massage" with their paws

Cats can be offended by both a lack of attention from the owner, and by its excessive manifestation. When the cat is busy sleeping, resting on the sofa, washing or eating, it is better not to touch it. At the same time, these animals hardly tolerate loneliness. Try not to leave them alone for too long.

Video of the day

Cats consider your home as their territory, so they need to be aware of everything that happens in the house. They may be offended if you close the door in front of them when they want to enter the room. Allow cats to explore the space.

Some cats are very resentful when owners get another pet. They need time to get acquainted and let the "stranger" into their space. During the first meeting with a new pet, the cat will become angry, hiss, fight or hide in corners.

Cats are not able to understand the owner's good intentions when they are taken to the vet for shots or other procedures. The cat is stressed, resentful, and in some cases pain, so it can be anxious or even angry after a visit to the doctor. You just have to wait until the animal returns to its normal mood.

Recall that on March 1, Ukraine and the world celebrated International Cat Day.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!