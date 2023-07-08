How not to get sick from running air conditioning in summer: useful tips

In the summer season, using air conditioning becomes an integral part of our lives. It is important not only to create comfortable conditions, but also to ensure safety and health for yourself and your loved ones. Studies show that proper use of air conditioners helps to avoid the spread of harmful bacteria. Here are some simple rules to help you enjoy the coolness without harming your health.

Regular maintenance

Dirty air conditioner filters can be a source of bacteria that cause respiratory illnesses. It's a good idea to have your filters serviced and cleaned regularly. The best time to do this is before the start of the season of active air conditioning use. Read the manufacturer's instructions or contact a service centre.

Avoid sudden temperature changes

It is not recommended to suddenly move from the heat of the street to a room with a much lower temperature. This can cause overheating or sudden hypothermia, which can affect your health. Gradually reduce the room temperature after returning from the street, and similarly, increase it before going out.

Avoid direct jets of cold air

Do not sit in direct jets of cold air from the air conditioner. This can cause hypothermia and adversely affect your health.

Maintaining optimal humidity

Dry air can affect the mucous membranes of the respiratory tract. If you are using air conditioning, use additional humidification or ventilate the rooms from time to time and do some wet cleaning.

Safety for children

It is safe to use the air conditioner in rooms where children are present. A room with a comfortable temperature and humidity helps children feel comfortable. However, it is important to avoid overcooling or overheating the room. The optimal temperature range for children is 23-26℃.

