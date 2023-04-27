How to prevent wiper streaks on a car windshield: a life hack

Automotive experts share their tips on how to get rid of wiper marks on a car windshield. Streaks on the glass may not only be the result of driver inattention but could also occur for other reasons.

One way to solve the problem is to replace the wiper blades, but this does not always help. The first step is to try swapping the blades, and if that doesn't work, then you may need to replace the blades.

If the streaks on the glass have disappeared, then the problem may lie elsewhere. You should pay attention to the condition of the springs that press the wiper arm against the glass. If the car is old, the spring may be worn or stretched, so the wipers cannot press tightly against the glass. This often happens in winter when drivers lift the wipers to prevent them from freezing.

In this case, the spring needs to be replaced. If sellers assure you that the spring can only be purchased in a set with a brush or trapezoid, you can repair the old one by bending one coil of the spring and making it into a hook to attach to the wiper blades.

