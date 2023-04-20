How to stop mixing socks forever: simple tips

Almost everyone knows a serious problem with socks. In this case, we are not talking about their functionality, but about the fact that socks seem to disappear forever.

Telegraph magazine offers its readers five life hacks that will help you forget about this problem:

Don't let them get loose. To avoid losing your socks during the wash, you should put them in a delicate laundry bag. First, you will avoid leaving socks on the walls of the washing machine drum. And secondly, folding them into pairs for drying will be much easier; Don't separate pairs. Get used to fastening pairs of socks with a pin. This way they won't get lost from each other, either in the closet or inside the washing machine. If pins don't work, replace them with classic wooden clothespins; Everything is "on the shelves". Buy any basic organizer with small compartments. Hang it on the inside of the wardrobe door and get used to putting each pair in a separate pocket; A radical method. Buy identical socks. If you have 10 pairs of identical socks in your wardrobe, the problem with lost pairs will no longer bother you; Store "correctly". This life hack is all about storing socks properly. Don't scatter them around the house, but put them together and store them in one place immediately after washing. This way, you won't forget about socks and will find the right pair faster; Buy the same socks. After all, if you have 10 pairs of identical socks in your wardrobe, the problem with missing pairs simply has no place to come from.

