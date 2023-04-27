How to protect plumbing from limescale for a long time with baby oil: life hack

Stainless steel faucets and sinks are often covered with limescale, especially where water is constantly flowing. Using your plumbing fixtures every day makes it impossible to completely avoid limescale build-up. However, the process can be slowed down with a few simple ingredients that can be bought at any store.

In order to get rid of limescale for a long time, you will need:

baking soda

vinegar

baby oil.

First, moisten a cloth and apply a little baking soda to it. Wipe the sink to remove any dirt. Then wipe with vinegar to get rid of any traces of lime.

Now here's a trick that will save you from tedious cleaning in the future: gently wipe the sink with a layer of baby oil. The grease in baby oil almost seals the surface, so limescale and dirt settle more slowly. The plumbing will shine like new.

This method can also be used for shower faucets and bathroom sinks. And if you don't have any baby oil on hand, you can also use a minimal amount of washing machine rinse aid.

