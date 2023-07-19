How to sweat less in the heat: causes of sweat and life hacks to eliminate it

Staying cool during the hot season will help you avoid unpleasant excessive sweating, which most people often experience. This can lead to discomfort and embarrassment, leaving wet marks on clothes and an unpleasant odor. Here are some useful tips to help reduce sweating during the summer heat.

Read also: How to fall asleep quickly in the heat: from the Egyptian method to the right position

Proper nutrition: avoid spicy foods rich in pepper, as these can cause increased sweating due to the high amount of capsaicin, which requires a lot of water to neutralize. Also, limit your intake of sugary and salty foods, which increase thirst and lead to increased sweating; Appropriate clothing: choose clothes made of natural fabrics and loose-fitting that allow the skin to breathe. Avoid synthetic materials that do not allow the skin to breathe and increase the risk of allergic reactions; Light colors: choose light colors of clothing as they reflect the sun's rays and help avoid overheating; Appropriate foot wear: choose open-toed shoes so that your feet can breathe and do not overheat; Use of folk methods: you can use folk methods to reduce sweating, such as making a cold compress of chamomile solution or baking soda, which helps to tighten pores and reduce sweating; Relaxation: learn to relax, as stress can affect excessive sweating due to the excitability of the nervous system; Consultation with aspecialist: if excessive sweating is systematic, consult a specialist who will help you find out the possible causes and provide appropriate advice.

As a reminder, UAportal has prepared tips and tricks to help protect your skin from the harmful effects of sunlight.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!