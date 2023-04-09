How to easily save oversalted soup: a simple life hack

If you accidentally oversalt your soup, don't panic, because you won't have to throw away the whole pot of delicious broth you've been so patiently preparing. There is a simple way to save oversalted soup with the help of groats and cheesecloth.

To do this, follow these simple steps:

Take cereals that absorb moisture well, for example, rice. Usually, about 1/4 cup of groats per 1 liter of soup is enough;

Take the gauze cloth and make a bag out of it. You can also use a handkerchief or cotton handkerchief for this. Simply spread the gauze on a flat surface, place the cereal in it, and then tie the gauze with a knot, forming a bag with the cereal inside;

Place the bag of grits in the salted soup. The gauze will ensure that the cereal interacts with the soup without breaking up into small particles, as can happen if the cereal is added without gauze;

Heat the soup over medium heat with cheesecloth for 10-15 minutes. The groats will begin to absorb the salt from the soup, and the cheesecloth will act as a filter, keeping the groats inside while filtering out excess salt and other waste;

After cooking, remove the bag from the soup. You can leave it for a few minutes so that all the juice from the cereal leaves. After that, check the taste of the soup. It should be less salty due to the fact that the groats have absorbed excess salt.

