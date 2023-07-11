How to easily clean lamp shades from dust without damaging them

Cleaning lampshades is an important but sensitive task. Dust and dirt can diminish the look of even the most beautiful lamps. Depending on the material used for the lampshade - fabric, wicker, or paper - there are specific cleaning methods. Architectural Digest provides more details.

Read also: How to make a spray that prevents dust from sticking to surfaces

"To prevent damage, all shades, whether glass, fabric, rattan or wicker, should be wiped down at least once a week with a microfiber cloth or down jacket," advises Ben Marshall, creative director of Hudson Valley Lighting.

Stains can be removed with a soft toothbrush moistened with warm soapy water. For glass surfaces, you can use a dry microfiber cloth.

Video of the day

Fabric lampshades

For pleated shades and those with embellishments, Shoshanna Shapiro, owner and principal designer of Sho and Co in Maryland, USA, recommends using a rubber sponge, lint roller or wide paint brush. Fabric lampshades can also be washed.

Lisa Simkin of Blanche Field offers a simple guide:

Remove dust and dirt using a soft brush, microfiber cloth, or vacuum cleaner;

Add a teaspoon of laundry detergent, soap, or dishwashing liquid to a container of water. Hold the lampshade by its metal frame and dip it into the soapy water;

Rinse the lampshade gently with warm water and place it on a flat surface to dry completely.

What not to do when cleaning a lampshade

Avoid using bleach, glass cleaners or other abrasives as they can damage the surface and leave streaks.

For white lampshades, experts recommend creating a solution of one tablespoon of baking soda and warm water. Leave the paste-like mixture on the surface for 15 minutes and then rinse with clean water.

See also: A simple trick to clean a fan from dust

How to clean lampshades made of other materials

Dirt on paper lampshades can be removed with an ordinary eraser. Lampshades made of vines, bamboo and other materials that do not require wet cleaning can be cleaned with a vacuum cleaner, cold air from a hairdryer or a dry microfiber cloth.

Stronger shades made of brass and metal can be cleaned with a damp cloth soaked in soapy water. Non-woven shades that accumulate grease during cooking are usually cleaned with a damp microfiber cloth and a little white vinegar.

Earlier we wrote about what to do to prevent dust from settling on the leaves of indoor plants.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!