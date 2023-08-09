How to wash mushrooms from dirt: a life hack from experienced mushroom pickers

As early as August, mushroom pickers go on a quiet hunt and the most skilful manage to collect a lot of "prey". But the process of washing and cleaning mushrooms usually requires a lot of time and effort.

Read also: How to pickle porcini mushrooms for the winter properly

Oleksandr Ohorodnykov, the author of a popular Ukrainian culinary Instagram blog, shared an interesting life hack that will help you clean mushrooms quickly and easily.

This technique includes the following steps:

Start by putting the mushrooms in a bowl, then gently pour cold water over them and remove any dirt. Transfer the mushrooms to a flat surface, such as a baking sheet. Sprinkle them with an even layer of flour and then mix them from hand to hand with small movements. Leave the mushrooms for 10 minutes to allow the flour to absorb moisture and dirt. Rinse the mushrooms under running cold water to remove the flour and dirt. Place the mushrooms on a napkin or kitchen towel to absorb any excess moisture.

We have already written about simple ways to wash your hands after picking mushrooms.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!