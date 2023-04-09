How to easily clean the oven even from very stubborn soot: a simple life hack

Cleaning the oven can be an unpleasant task, even for an experienced housewife. But don't panic, because there are life hacks that can save you energy and time on cleaning.

cpykami writes about one effective method. It will help to clean the oven of grease and soot with the help of ordinary means such as paper towels, cling film, and detergent.

Spread the cleaning agent on the walls of the oven. You can use any product you normally use to clean your oven; Cover the walls of the oven with paper towels. This will help keep the product on the surface of the walls and avoid drying; Spray the grease and grime remover again on the paper towels so that they are thoroughly soaked; Cover paper towels with cling film. This will help to form a barrier so that the product does not dry out and is effective; Leave it like this for a few hours or overnight, depending on how dirty your oven is. If the soot is very strong and old, then it is better to leave it overnight, if the degree of pollution is less, then for a couple of hours; Then remove the cling film along with the paper towels and remove any remaining dirt with a sponge using a detergent.

