As is obvious to many, dirty dishes are one of the most annoying things in the kitchen. Grease contamination can lead to a lot of problems, and cleaning such dishes is usually quite a challenge.

However, there is a completely unexpected tool that can help solve this problem - silicate glue, also known as liquid glass. It's worth noting that the following life hack requires this type of glue, as no other type will do.

To use this method, you will need a large metal container and a jar of silicate glue. You will also need soda ash and a bar of laundry soap.

First, bring the water to a boil and then grate the laundry soap. Then, add silicate glue, soda ash, grated soap, and dirty dishes to the water. Mix all the ingredients well and then cook over low heat for 15-30 minutes.

If the dishes are still dirty, you should leave them in the mixture for another 10 minutes. It is noted that this method allows not only to get rid of fat but also carbon deposits.

It's worth noting that this method is nothing special or magical. The fact is that silicate glue, when dissolved in water, demonstrates alkaline properties and laundry soap contains alkali in its composition.

