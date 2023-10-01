Lint, fur, and even the smallest dirt can ruin the look of your favorite clothes. Just washing things in the machine is sometimes not enough, because even after washing, hair or wool from pets may remain on the clothes.

UAportal will tell you about a few life hacks that will help you get rid of these troubles during washing.

How to remove hair and lint from clothes:

A wet sanitary napkin:

Before starting the wash, place a damp sanitary napkin in the drum with the laundry. During the wash, the cloth will pick up small debris such as wool, hair, fluff, lint and threads. It is important that the wipe is tight and does not tear during the wash.

Balls and disks:

Balls and disks made of plastic or silicone can help get rid of hair and lint during the wash. They help detangle hair and help collect wool and lint.

Dishwashing sponge:

A dishwashing sponge can be an effective tool for removing hair and lint from clothes. It attracts hair and lint without absorbing water and laundry detergent. To use the sponge, dampen it and run it over your clothes before washing.

Rubber gloves:

Regular rubber or latex mittens can be a great tool for removing hair that is stuck to clothing. Put on the mittens, wet them, and gently go over your clothes.

Vinegar:

Adding table vinegar to the rinse step will also help remove hair and fur. Vinegar softens the fabric and helps to remove stuck-on hair. It is important not to add too much vinegar to avoid damaging the washing machine. It is enough to pour 120 ml of table vinegar into the rinse aid compartment of the washing machine and start the normal cycle.

