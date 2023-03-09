How to get rid of marks from felt-tip pens and markers stains on clothes: effective tips

Felt-tip pens and markers can leave unpleasant marks on clothes, especially on light-colored fabrics. To remove their traces from clothes without too much effort, you need to know a few simple tips.

The easiest way is to use regular alcohol. Apply a little alcohol to the stained area and wipe it with a soft cloth. If the marker marks are quite difficult, add a little baking soda to the alcohol.

Another option is to use toothpaste. Apply the toothpaste to the contaminated area, rub it thoroughly, and then rinse with water.

If these methods don't work, try using a liquid stain remover that contains acetone or a solvent. Apply to the stained area, wait 5-10 minutes, then rinse with water. Remember that these products can damage the fabric, so test them on a small piece of fabric before using on your clothing.

