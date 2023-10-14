How to get rid of bad odor from the washing machine: life hack with lemon and toothpaste

Social media are actively discussing a new life hack that promises to get rid of unpleasant odors from the washing machine and leave it smelling fresh and fragrant.

Blogger Avril Albetti revealed a popular life hack for removing unpleasant odors from a washing machine on TikTok and spoke about its effectiveness.

"Are you tired of the smell in your washing machine? " Avril asks her subscribers in the video. She then explains the steps of this life hack.

First, she takes a fresh lemon and cuts it in half. Then she adds a small amount of toothpaste. It's important not to skimp but also not to overdo it. You need to add as much as you need for a pleasant smell.

Next, the blogger puts the prepared lemon in the washing machine and runs a normal hot wash cycle.

Avril assures that this life hack with toothpaste will help eliminate the unpleasant odor from the washing machine for a long time. The feedback from her subscribers confirms that this method really works and helps to preserve a pleasant aroma in the washing machine.

