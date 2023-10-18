How to get rid of mould in the shower: lemon, baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

Mold is often found in damp and warm places, which is why it is so common in bathrooms. These manifestations of fungus can be eliminated with an easy to prepare homemade solution.

Mold is a manifestation of moisture that threatens the entire bathroom as well as the shower enclosure, especially at the joints. To overcome this inconvenience, it is important to use the right ingredients, often on hand. This is what Sante Plus writes about .

1- Citric acid is an antifungal agent and it eliminates lime scale buildup.

To use it as an anti-mold remedy, add 150g of the remedy to 1 liter of water and pour the whole thing into a sprayer. Spray the solution on the problem areas, leave it to act, then scrub with a toothbrush before rinsing.

2. Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. Mold from the shower door's seal can be removed with a combination of these substances.

Pour two tablespoons of a baking soda and 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide into a sprayer and a few drops of tea tree essential oil for greater effectiveness. Stir to make sure everything is mixed properly, then spray the liquid onto the shower sealer. Leave the ingredient mixture on for a few minutes before rinsing off. If you find it necessary, repeat the process, then use a dry cloth to remove any product residue.

3- Lemon to remove mold from the shower door seal.

Prepare lemon juice, then use a cloth soaked in this ingredient. Wipe the problematic shower seal areas with it, rinse with clean water. Finally, wipe with a sponge to put an end to the residue once and for all.

It should be noted that it is important to avoid using citric or citric acid if your shower is made of marble or a natural stone. They might be corrosive to these materials.

