How to get rid of mold on windows: four ways

Black fungus on windows is not only an aesthetic problem, but also a health hazard. It can cause coughs, allergies, and even bronchial asthma.

You don't have to buy expensive chemicals to get rid of mold. There are several effective home methods that will help you clean your windows and protect your health. UAportal will tell you how to get rid of the fungus using folk remedies.

Vinegar

Vinegar is an inexpensive and effective tool for fighting mold. It not only kills the fungus but also disinfects the surface.

To remove mold with vinegar, you need to:

Soak a sponge in vinegar. Wipe the areas with mold. Leave the vinegar for an hour to dissolve the mold. Wipe the surface with a clean sponge.

Bleach

Bleach is another effective mold remedy. However, it is more aggressive than vinegar, so care must be taken when working with it.

To remove mold with bleach is worthwhile:

Mix bleach with water in a 1:1 ratio. Wipe the area with mold with a mixture of bleach and water. Leave the product on for 30 minutes. Wipe the surface with a clean, damp sponge.

Fungicide

A fungicide is a special agent that fights mold and mildew. You can buy it at a hardware store.

To remove mold with a fungicide, you need to wipe the moldy areas with a sponge dipped in a 1:1 solution of fungicide and water. You should wear gloves when doing this.

See also: Mold around the windows and on the ceiling will disappear instantly thanks to a penny remedy you can make yourself

Ultraviolet lamp

Ultraviolet rays are effective in killing mold. If you have a UV lamp, you can use it to clean your windows.

To remove mold with an ultraviolet lamp, illuminate the mold-affected areas with an ultraviolet lamp. After that, the fungus will disappear.

After you have removed the mold, it is important to eliminate the cause of its appearance. To do this, you need to ensure good ventilation in the room and avoid high humidity.

As a reminder, we've told you how to ensure a healthy living environment and prevent mold on the walls.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!