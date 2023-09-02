How to get rid of food moths in the kitchen: 4 ways

Despite your best efforts to keep your kitchen clean, food moths can become an unpleasant visitor at any time. Even in the houses of those who are very diligent in their hygiene. The reason is that this uninvited guest can come from the store with contaminated cereal.

This was reported by UNIAN.

To do this, inspect the kitchen and look at all the dark places: skirting boards, corners of cabinets and drawers, the oven and the breadbasket. If you find cobwebs inside a bag of cereal, this is a signal that moth larvae are already present. They will start to spread and cause you trouble.

Some folk remedies can help you get rid of food moths:

Garlic: put two cloves of garlic in a container with cereals. Vinegar: dilute vinegar with water in a 1:1 ratio and wash all the cabinets in the kitchen. Laundry soap: grate one bar of laundry soap, dilute it in 1 litre of water and wash all surfaces with this solution. Lavender, bay leaf, tobacco: they smells repel moths, so you need to place them on the shelves.

It is worth getting rid of not only adult butterflies but also larvae or the problem will return. Throw away all cereals in which you find cobwebs, larvae or moths. Be sure to wash cabinets and shelves with a solution of vinegar or laundry soap. To protect yourself from the reappearance of moths, do not buy cereals for "future" and do not store them in factory bags for more than two months.

