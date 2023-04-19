How to get rid of moths: three natural remedies that effectively repel insects

Mildew is a fairly common household pest that can damage your favorite things, as well as the textile elements of your interior. However, there are a few simple tricks using natural plants that can repel moths.

Read also: How to properly store cereals and flour to prevent insects

Express Magazine recommends the following three types of repellants to help you get rid of moths in your home.

Use natural herbs. Some plants, such as rosemary, lavender, and bay leaf, contain natural substances that can help you protect your belongings from moths. You can use dried plants or spray essential oils on areas where moths may settle. Refresh natural repellants. In order for the natural repellent to be effective, you need to periodically refresh it. For example, if you use lavender branches, you can loosen them to make the aroma stronger. If you use essential oil, just repeat the spraying. Avoid using chemicals. As a rule, the first step in getting rid of moths is to take preventive measures. However, it is better to avoid using chemicals. Organic repellants that are based on natural plants are a great way to prevent moths from entering your home.

We will remind you that earlier we wrote about a few more tips that will help get rid of moths in the house.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!