How to get rid of excess moisture in the car interior: a simple life hack

Excessive moisture in a car can be not only uncomfortable, but also dangerous, as it can cause mold and mildew. Condensation occurs when the internal temperature of a vehicle is significantly different from the temperature outside. Many factors can lead to excessive humidity in the car, such as spilled liquids in the cabin, windows that are not fully closed, or rain drops that penetrate the interior.

There are several effective ways that can help get rid of excessive humidity in a car. One of them is the use of salt. Experts advise to always have salt in the car. It is better to use an airtight plastic container to avoid salt getting wet and spilling. Some drivers also pour salt into cloth bags or socks and place them near the car windows.

Another life hack that can help fight humidity is using cat litter. To do this, you need an old sock, duct tape, and cat litter. The litter is poured into the sock, which is carefully taped to prevent spillage. This life hack will help you absorb excess moisture quickly and efficiently.

You can also use baking soda, which is an affordable and effective moisture absorber. To do this, you can pour some baking soda into a small box or cup and place it near the window. After that, change the baking soda once every two weeks and replace it with fresh baking soda, as it can absorb moisture from the air.

An additional way to absorb excess moisture in a car is to use car dehumidifiers. These devices are capable of removing moisture from the air and reducing the humidity level in the car. They can be plugged into the cigarette lighter and run for a long period of time, helping to maintain the optimum humidity level in the car.

In addition, it is important to regularly clean the car's interior, including carpets, seats, and other areas where moisture can accumulate. Use a vacuum cleaner and special mold and mildew cleaners. It is also worth ensuring good air circulation in the car by opening the windows for a short period of time, especially on sunny days.

You should also identify and eliminate sources of moisture, such as water leaks or spilled liquids, and take steps to prevent them. Check and repair any leaking parts, and avoid leaving any moisture in the vehicle.

