How to get rid of mosquitoes with a cup of coffee: a radical summer life hack

The summer season is often accompanied by the appearance of harmful mosquitoes that cause inconvenience with their bites. Fortunately, there is a solution to this problem that does not require the use of chemicals. One of the most effective natural insecticides that kill mosquitoes is coffee grounds, according to santeplus.

Read also: How to seal holes in a mosquito net: a simple life hack

How to repel mosquitoes with coffee

These annoying insects can be driven away quite quickly using coffee grounds. This "remedy" has an excellent repellent effect on mosquitoes.

To do this, sprinkle the brown powder on aluminum foil in a bowl. Let it dry slightly for a few minutes and then light it with a lighter or match like incense.

Video of the day

Coffee grounds already have a distinctive odor on their own, but when set on fire, this odor becomes even more powerful. Therefore, coffee grounds are a radical solution to repel mosquitoes and give your home a pleasant scent.

Despite chemical repellents, there are other ways to deal with these annoying insects. UAportal has prepared a list of tips on how to protect yourself from annoying mosquitoes.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!