How to get rid of house flies and what attracts them to your home

House flies can be quite a nuisance, but there are several effective methods you can use to get rid of them. Here is the basic information you should know about house flies.

What are house flies?

House flies get their name from their prevalence in the home environment. With black hairy bodies and translucent wings, these insects can be found all over the world. They typically live for 15 to 25 days and can survive without food or water for two to three days.

Why are there a lot of flies in the house?

House flies are attracted to decay, so they are often found around rubbish bins and farms. They usually stay within a radius of one to two miles of their birthplace, but they have been known to travel up to 30 km. House flies also like to be out in the sun and will land in sunny spots around your home. Bright lights at night can also attract flies.

Where do house flies lay their eggs?

House flies lay their eggs in materials that are suitable for them. This can include decaying material, including food waste and rubbish, animal faeces and manure.

How do I get rid of house flies?

Although house flies have a short lifespan, they can reproduce quickly and populate large numbers. There are some simple and practical steps you can take to help keep flies away from your home:

It's important to keep doors and windows closed if possible, and to cover food and clean up any leftovers.

It is necessary to clean up after your pets, as faeces is an ideal breeding ground for flies.

You can try using sticky tape or paste that can be hung from the ceiling. Flies that fly over it will stick to it.

In a natural way, you can try using smells that repel flies. For example, flies don't like the smells of cayenne pepper, lavender, bay leaf, rosemary, cloves, and lemongrass.

If you fail with your own attempts to get rid of house flies, it is recommended to contact professionals. They will be able to deal with these pests effectively and safely.

