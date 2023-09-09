How to use pistachio shells: 7 ways

If you think you can only throw them away, you should think twice. Pistachio shells can be used in many areas of your life.

Before using it, it is important to make sure that it does not contain any salt residue. If it does, you should rinse and dry it thoroughly, nv.ua writes.

1. Mulch

Pistachio shells can be used as an effective mulch in the garden or vegetable garden. As it slowly decomposes, it releases nutrients into the soil, which promotes healthy plant growth. In addition, the shells create a barrier to light, preventing the growth of weeds.

2. Filler for indoor plants

If you need to add drainage to potted plants or prevent soil compaction in large flowerpots, pistachio shells are the perfect potting soil. It helps to regulate humidity and reduces the weight of the pots, which is especially important during transport.

3. Drainage

A layer of pistachio shells at the bottom of the pot for indoor plants helps to avoid too high a level of humidity, which can cause rotting of the plant roots.

4. Protection against pests

If you have problems with slugs and snails in your garden, spread pistachio shells around your plants. The rough surface and sharp parts of the shell create a barrier to these pests.

5. Ecological fire starter

Dry pistachio shells burn well and can be used as eco-friendly firewood for fireplaces or barbecues.

6. Handicrafts

Pistachio shells can be used to create interesting handicrafts such as mosaics, collages, paintings and even jewelry.

7. Compost

Pistachio shells can also be included in a compost pit. It adds organic matter to the compost and helps it decompose. To speed up the process, it is recommended to crush the shells finely before use.

