How to keep lettuce fresh and crisp for three weeks

Crisp and fresh lettuce tends to deteriorate and change color over time. However, there are ways to store it properly so that it will last for three weeks.

It is important to follow a few basic rules to keep it in good condition. This is reported by Sante Plus.

Green lettuce is a very favorable environment for various pathogens such as fungi, mold, and bacteria (salmonella and E. coli). To avoid food poisoning, be sure to rinse your lettuce thoroughly.

One of the most effective tips for keeping lettuce in good condition for longer is to keep the leaves intact. Take care of certain details: cut the lettuce leaves leaf by leaf, wash them thoroughly and store them in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

To rinse the lettuce well, immerse all the leaves in a large bowl of cold water and pour half a cup of white vinegar, which will remove all the dirt. After 10 minutes, squeeze out the leaves and store them in an airtight box before putting them in the refrigerator.

How to keep lettuce fresh for three weeks?

The viral trick to keep lettuce fresh for 3 weeks is to place it in a glass container with an airtight lid and cover it with paper towels. You will be amazed at its long-lasting freshness.

Here are the steps to follow:

Cut the lettuce leaves one by one. Wash the leaves thoroughly under the tap.

Then place them in a glass container with an airtight lid. Wipe the container well, close it, and shake it.

By placing the container in this position in the refrigerator, the paper towel will absorb the moisture of the lettuce leaves to keep them in perfect condition.

You'll notice that the leaves stay fresh and crisp, and access to the salad will be very easy.

Other simple tips for storing salad

When exposed to moisture and air, lettuce runs the risk of darkening and drying out faster than you would like. Therefore, to extend its life, you need to take certain precautions.

1. When buying, be sure to choose lettuce of very good quality, both green and fresh, especially not wilted. The greener the leaves, the better.

2. Once you put the iceberg lettuce in the refrigerator, make sure that its leaves do not touch the walls. To avoid the slightest inconvenience, it is better to place it inside a bag and in one of the drawers intended for vegetables.

3. Always tear off the leaves by hand to prevent them from spoiling and rusting too quickly.

4. Avoid soaking the leaves for too long. It is best to wash and dry them before eating. If they have wilted, leave them in water for a few minutes to restore their freshness and elasticity through moisture.

5. In the refrigerator, never place lettuce next to foods that emit ethylene gas, such as bananas, tomatoes, apples, or pears. This is the best way to speed up its spoilage.

6. Never freeze green salad as the leaves may crack, lose texture and flavor.

