How to store medicines at home: basic rules

When replenishing the home first aid kit, do not forget about the rules for storing medicines. Improper storage of medicines can reduce their effectiveness and even cause a change in properties, causing allergies or poisoning.

Usually, most medicines are stored in a dry, cool, light-protected place, away from heating and heating devices. You should also familiarize yourself with the storage features specified in the instructions.

Read also: Green tea for weight loss - doctor's advice

It specifies the main features of storage:

The optimal temperature is from +15°С to +25°С;

Storage in a cool place means that the medicine should be kept at a temperature of +8 to +15°C;

Video of the day

Storage in a dark place means that you need to keep the medicine in a place protected from sunlight;

Storage in a dry place means that you should keep the medicine in a room with a relative humidity of no more than 60 percent.

The best places to store medicines in the house are in the hallway, pantry, or room. You should not keep the medicine box in the bathroom due to high humidity, in the kitchen because it is hot during cooking, and also on the windowsill due to direct sunlight.

Families with children should definitely store medicines so that the child cannot reach them and does not even know where they are. It is advisable not to open the medicine in front of children at all, but if this is not possible, then you should ensure the safe storage of medicines in a place inaccessible to children, for example, in a closed cabinet or on the upper shelves. It is also worth using containers with a child safety lock or key for additional security.

Read also: Which types of coffee are the most useful and which are the most harmful: explanation of a nutritionist

We remind you that it is not recommended to store medicines in their original packaging from other medicines that have different storage instructions. It is best to use the original packaging with instructions from the manufacturer.

It is also important to monitor the expiration date of the drugs and not to use the drugs after their expiration. Outdated medicines can be ineffective or even harmful to your health.

If you are not using a particular drug, it is best to dispose of it appropriately in accordance with local regulations for the disposal of medicines or contact your pharmacist or doctor for advice on appropriate disposal.

Proper storage of medications is an important aspect of a home first aid kit that will help ensure their effectiveness and safety.

WARNING! The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified professional with any health-related questions.

We will remind you that in order to maintain the health of your teeth, you must follow your diet. UAPortal will tell you which products you should pay special attention to, and which ones should be avoided.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!