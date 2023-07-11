Due to constant contact with food residue and warm water, bacteria grow inside the sponge, which causes an unpleasant odor. UaPortal will tell you how to prevent it from appearing in the sponge.

Storage of sponges

Sponges are usually kept near the sink in the kitchen. However, this is where they can create a favorable environment for bacteria. The sponge must be well squeezed after use to avoid excess moisture in the porous structure.

The ideal option for storing a sponge is a hanging basket that is attached to the wall, an open shelf or the edge of the sink. Thus, the sponge will dry evenly from all sides and will not become a breeding ground for microbes.

Disinfecting kitchen sponges

To avoid unpleasant odors, the sponge should be periodically disinfected. You can use a solution of chlorine bleach. Dissolve a quarter cup of bleach in a liter of water and place the sponge in the solution for 5 minutes. Then wring out the sponge and dry it.

You can also immerse the sponge in hot water for 5 minutes. Boiling water also kills many bacteria.

Another effective way to kill germs on sponges is to heat them in the microwave. Simply place the wet sponge in the microwave and turn it on for 1-2 minutes at maximum power. It is recommended to treat the sponge in this way 2-3 times a week.

