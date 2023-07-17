How to naturally scare cats away from the house: only natural ingredients are needed

Spices and other natural ingredients will be useful if you want to scare cats away from your home. After that, you will forget about the visits of stray pets.

The Sante Plus publication told how to scare cats away naturally. They gave advice, noting that spices are one of the best options.

How to scare away cats with black pepper?

Black pepper is a natural repellent ingredient that is simply unbearable for cats' highly developed sense of smell due to its pungent odor.

To keep them away from the house without any problems, all you need to do is take some ground black pepper and then sprinkle it generously on the areas you want to protect and the places frequented by four-legged friends.

As soon as this magical product reaches their sinuses, they will clear up right away. But remember that it's important to crush it to release its powerful scent.

Of course, you shouldn't put catnip in your home if you want to keep cats away.

Some other ways to keep cats away from your home

Of course, there are other ways to solve this problem and keep cats from wandering around your yard or in your home. Here are some useful tips:

1. Coffee grounds are a great repellent to scare cats away. Animals cannot stand to be touched with their paws. But you need to use dry coffee grounds and then sprinkle them on the desired areas.

2. Refrain from feeding stray cats or ask your neighbor not to feed them. Many of us want to feed our neighbors' cats, but they may not like this gesture. Therefore, it is better to refrain from it. It is better to choose a place away from home to feed stray animals.

3. Use mothballs. Place it in strategic places, especially under trees, bushes and flower beds, so cats will forget about these places.

4. Consider installing a motion-sensing sprinkler system. If you don't mind putting your hand in your pocket, you can always afford a motion-sensing sprinkler system. As soon as the cat passes into the field of view of the device's lens, the latter is activated and immediately sprays the cat.

5. Cats hate aluminum. Take advantage of this and place it near your plants and your garden. Most cats have a flight reaction as soon as they touch aluminum.

How to make your natural anti-cat product?

If you want to make your own super remedy, you can get creative and make an odor that cats cannot tolerate. Therefore, a spray method based on white vinegar will seem ideal.

How to make your own cat repellent:

Make a mixture of the juice of one lemon, half a cup of white vinegar, and 10 drops of rosemary essential oil. These are three odors that cats do not like at all.

After mixing everything well, pour the solution into the spray bottle.

Stir and then apply it to the areas where the four-legged animals are used to walking. You'll see, it's super effective.

