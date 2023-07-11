Ukrainians can save money in the family budget if they pay attention to the use of air conditioning. In particular, consumers are advised to regularly change the filters in the device at least once every 3 months.

The reason is that a dirty filter restricts air flow and makes the air conditioner work more intensively, consuming more electricity. A clean filter allows you to maintain a comfortable temperature at a lower cost, according to Ukrenergo, citing US electricity companies that have conducted an awareness campaign on rational consumption.

Other ways to save money include

Set the air conditioner to a temperature of 25 degrees or higher. According to an American electricity supplier, every degree below 25 degrees adds 3% to the cost of the bill; Close windows, blinds or curtains. This will help limit the penetration of sunlight into the room and reduce the heating of the air inside; Use a fan for cooling instead of an air conditioner. Fans consume less electricity to circulate air. Seal cracks and holes around doors and windows. This will prevent hot air from entering the house from the outside in summer and help keep the heat inside in winter.

Taking these tips into account will help Ukrainians reduce air conditioning costs and save their family budget.

