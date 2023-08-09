How long can lard be stored in the freezer and what to do to keep it from spoiling

Lard is an important product for many Ukrainians due to its long shelf life. However, to keep lard fresh and flavourful, it is important to follow certain storage rules. Experts advise paying attention to some secrets that will help extend the shelf life of this product.

Lard can be preserved in different ways: fresh, salted and smoked, writes Today.ua. An important recommendation is that the freezer plays an important role in preserving the freshness of the product. For example, lard in the freezer lasts longer and stays fresher than in the fridge. Therefore, if you plan to have a backup supply, it is recommended to prepare the lard and place it in the freezer.

Another useful life hack is to rub salt on all sides of the lard, which further increases its shelf life. However, you should pay attention to the external condition of the lard, as even a small damaged piece can lead to rapid spoilage of the entire product. Only clean lard is recommended for freezing.

Before putting fresh lard in the freezer, it is important to wrap it in a plastic bag. It is better to wrap smoked lard in small pieces of linen cloth and then put it in a bag.

If you don't have a freezer, you can place the lard in 2 or 3-litre jars. This method will also help to keep the product fresh for as long as possible.

Place the salted lard in a suitable container, cover and leave at room temperature for no more than one day. Only then can the tins of lard be put in the fridge. It is important to keep in mind that the larger the pieces of lard, the longer they will take to salt.

