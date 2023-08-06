How to keep fit after losing weight: top 7 tips from nutritionists

After losing weight, many people face the problem of regaining it. Scientific research shows that those who follow very low-calorie diets can regain up to 121% of their lost weight in 5 years.

Experts recommend some key tips on how to avoid this:

Be flexible

Accept the fact that you will not always follow your lifestyle changes exactly.

Don't feel guilty when you make mistakes

Instead, try to get back on track as soon as possible. Take into account the weekend overeating by adding a few extra walks to your daily routine next week.

Plan for disruptions

Your diet will be disrupted during the holidays, so plan ways to successfully overcome these disruptions.

Be proud of your achievements

This is very important when achieving your goals.

Create habits

For example, you can go for a walk every day after lunch.

Stay active

Physical activity is the most important factor in maintaining weight.

Weigh yourself regularly

This will help you keep track of your weight and understand if you need to make changes to your diet.

Eat breakfast and focus on fibre

One study found that almost 97% of people who lost weight ate breakfast every day.

Another study also found that people who ate plenty of vegetables and high-fibre foods like wholemeal bread, brown rice, and oats every day were more likely to avoid regaining weight.

