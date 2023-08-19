Dermatologists explain how often do you need to change your pillow and pillowcase

Doctors advise changing your pillow and pillowcase regularly. Otherwise, you will have problems with your skin.

How often to change

Dermatologists recommend changing your pillowcase two to three times a week.

If you have sensitive skin, the best pillowcase material for you is silk, as it is hypoallergenic. According to doctors' advice, the pillow should be changed at least once every two years.

