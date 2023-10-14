Your favorite shoes can get wet for a variety of reasons, whether it's because of washing or walking in the rain. It is important to dry them properly to avoid damage and keep your favorite pair in perfect condition.

UNIAN offers the following tips on how to dry shoes quickly even if you are short on time. First of all, it should be noted that you should start drying your shoes as soon as possible after washing them or after walking in the rain. Delaying can lead to the development of bacteria due to humidity and create conditions for the formation of stains. Secondly, some types of shoes can deform due to high humidity, becoming stiff or losing their appearance.

Before you start drying your shoes, you should perform the following preparatory steps:

Clean the shoes from any residual dirt as it can create stains during drying. Remove the insoles and laces.

How to dry shoes after washing or rain: professional tips

To effectively dry your shoes quickly and without damage, you should follow these tips:

Sunlight can cause the color of your shoes to fade, so avoid direct sunlight. Do not place your shoes directly on a radiator or near a fire as the high temperature can damage the materials and cause them to dry out. The place where you dry your shoes should have good air circulation so that the moisture evaporates faster.

Some useful tricks to speed up the shoe-drying process include:

Place the shoes in a narrow pan and fill it with paper towels, newspapers, or toilet paper, changing them every 2-4 hours.

Insert the edge of the towel into the shoe and wrap the other edge around. The towel will absorb moisture.

If you have quality shoe dryers, they can help speed up the drying process.

Optionally, you can also use rice or kitty litter to speed up the drying process. To do this, simply pour one of these fillers into a deep pot, place your shoes inside, cover, and leave overnight. Your shoes will be completely dry in the morning.

Remember that the smell of worn-out shoes can be unpleasant and embarrassing. There are tried and true methods to help reduce and remove shoe odor.

