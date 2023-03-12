Growing greens on the windowsill: basic tips

Growing your own herbs on the windowsill is a great way to get fresh herbs and vegetables at any time of the year. This can be especially useful for those living in apartments or for those who want to have their own organic produce. In this article, we'll look at some simple tips to help you grow herbs at home.

Choosing a place to grow.

First of all, you need to choose a place to grow your herbs. The best place for this is a south or east facing window. You should also pay attention to the amount of light the room receives. If there is little light in the room, you can use artificial lighting or try growing herbs on a north-facing window;

Choosing a container.

The next step is to choose a container for growing your herbs. There are many different options available, including plastic pots, special pots for growing herbs, or even homemade containers. The most important thing is that the container is deep enough to hold enough soil;

Choosing the soil.

This is a crucial point in successful herb growing. Usually, for growing herbs on the windowsill, special soil for growing plants in containers is used. This soil contains enough nutrients and provides sufficient ventilation for the root system of the plants.

