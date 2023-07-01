How to quickly cook peas by adding one ingredient to the water: a useful life hack

Peas are a wonderful crop, but their long soaking is a necessary procedure for the quick preparation of soups and purees. Is there a way to reduce the soaking time for peas?

One of the tricks is to rinse and soak the peas before cooking. First of all, you need to rinse the peas well in running water several times after they have been picked.

The soaking time for peas depends on their type: no more than 8 hours for whole peas, 3 hours for split peas, and at least 1.5 hours for halved peas. In addition, for every 100 g of beans, you need to take 300 g of water. It is important to remember that peas should not be salted during soaking; this can be done when they are almost cooked.

Now let's move on to the most interesting part, which is adding baking soda. Adding baking soda to soaked peas can significantly reduce the cooking time. This method allows you to cook peas in a matter of minutes, avoiding long waits.

The process of adding baking soda to peas is quite simple. After rinsing the peas, cover them with water and add a teaspoon of baking soda. The baking soda helps the peas to become soft much faster. Then they should be rinsed again and cooked in a pot.

It is important to note that baking soda can reduce the beneficial properties of peas, in particular the concentration of vitamin B1. Therefore, before using this method, you should consider how important time and nutritional properties of the dish are to you.

Regardless of the method you choose to cook peas, it is important to know that this product has many beneficial properties and is used in many culinary recipes.

