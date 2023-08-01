How to quickly untangle a chain: a life hack with oil

Chains and bracelets often get tangled. It's not easy to solve this problem, we get nervous and start pulling at the jewellery, and as a result, it gets damaged or even torn.

However, you can carefully and quickly untangle the chain with the help of oil.

Just put a small piece of butter on the knot and gently untie it by picking it up with a pin or needle. Using this method, you will untangle the knot without damaging the product.

