How to quickly untangle a chain: a life hack with oil
Chains and bracelets often get tangled. It's not easy to solve this problem, we get nervous and start pulling at the jewellery, and as a result, it gets damaged or even torn.
However, you can carefully and quickly untangle the chain with the help of oil.
Just put a small piece of butter on the knot and gently untie it by picking it up with a pin or needle. Using this method, you will untangle the knot without damaging the product.
