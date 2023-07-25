How to quickly check the freshness of milk at home: a life hack with baking soda

Before using milk in recipes or eating it, you need to make sure it is fresh. Ukrainian food blogger Tetiana Shyrokostup will show you how to easily check milk for freshness.

Read also: Why you shouldn't freeze milk and how to store it properly: important tips

How to check if milk is fresh

So, to check milk, you need to pour 50 ml of milk into a glass and add a quarter of a teaspoon of baking soda. Then mix well and watch the reaction. If foam forms or bubbles appear, it means that the milk contains a large amount of acid, which means it is not fresh.

The culinary blogger stressed that this method is very simple and easy to perform and immediately helps to determine the quality of the drink, without any special equipment or professional knowledge.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to breed milk powder.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!