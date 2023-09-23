How to drive moths out of the house without chemicals

Moths are an insect that causes significant damage to clothing and other items. It can easily enter the house through windows or doors, and sometimes it can be brought home with new things.

It can be difficult to get rid of moths, but there are several effective folk methods that UAportal will tell you about.

General cleaning

Before applying any moth repellent, it is necessary to carry out a general cleaning. This will help to get rid of moth larvae that may be hidden in the cracks and folds of clothing.

Essential oils

Essential oils of lavender, fir, geranium, wormwood, rosemary, clove, or bay leaf have a strong odor that repels moths. You can use the following methods to protect your clothes from moths:

Place cotton pads soaked in essential oil on the shelves of the closet.

Hang fabric bags with the leaves or flowers of these plants in the closet.

Add a few drops of essential oil to laundry detergent or fabric softener.

For essential oils to be effective, they need to be used regularly. Cotton pads soaked in essential oil should be changed weekly. Cloth bags with plant leaves or flowers can be given any shape and size. They can be hung on a hook in a closet or simply placed on a shelf.

The following methods also help against moths:

Place pieces of foil or film in the closet. Moths do not like smooth surfaces.

Freeze clothes for several hours. This will help kill the moth larvae.

Put things in the sun. Moths do not like bright light.

