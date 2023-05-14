How to sow carrots quickly: a life hack with toilet paper

In the world of gardening, there are many interesting and unexpected methods to make the hard work of a gardener easier. One such method is to use toilet paper to sow carrots. In the spring, when it's time to plant vegetables, this method allows you to efficiently and conveniently place carrot seeds in the beds.

Here are detailed instructions on how to use this unconventional approach:

Preparing the paste. Dissolve one teaspoon of starch in a glass of water. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly, and then wait for it to cool; Prepare the toilet paper and carrot seeds. While the pasta is cooling, cut the toilet paper into pieces whose length corresponds to the length of the beds intended for sowing carrots. Then cut each piece lengthwise so that you have three long ribbons. Using tweezers, carefully glue the carrot seeds to the toilet paper, leaving a distance of about 3-4 cm between them; Storage and planting. When the paste is completely dry, conveniently roll the toilet paper with carrot seeds into rolls for storage.

On the day when it is time to plant the carrots, spread the toilet paper on the beds, leaving a distance of about 15 cm. All that remains is to sprinkle the preparations with the earth and moisten the soil using settled water.

