How to wash blinds without removing them from the windows: a simple life hack

Blinds are not only a stylish window décor but also an important part of the interior that helps to regulate lighting and provide comfort in the room. However, over time, they can accumulate dirt and dust over time.

Hlavred has revealed some methods and tips on how to clean blinds at home and maintain their perfect appearance.

How to remove dust from blinds quickly and effectively?

First of all, close the blinds so that the slats are in a horizontal position. Then take a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner with a furniture attachment and gently go over each slat. This step will help avoid dispersing dust into the air and make your cleaning more efficient.

What is the best way to clean blinds? The process of washing blinds without removing them from the windows is also quite simple. You will need a soft cloth or sponge. Dampen it in warm water and add a small amount of mild detergent or regular detergent gel. Flip the slats over so they are exposed and gently wipe each slat on both sides.

Remember that it is important to avoid excessive pressure when cleaning to avoid damaging the blind material.

How to wash window blinds without removing them?

It's also important to pay attention to the material of the blinds, as different materials may require a different approach to cleaning. If the blinds are made of plastic or metal, you can wash them off with water using a watering can or use a spray gun with window cleaner added to the water. After washing, remember to dry the blinds well to avoid moisture build-up.

General tips:

Clean the blinds from dust and dirt to help maintain their durability and attractive appearance from time to time.

Follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer to avoid damage.

If you have any doubts about how to clean your blinds, you can always contact a professional cleaner.

