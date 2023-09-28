How to quickly wash the floor in the bathroom: folk method

Bathroom floors often become a source of contamination. Water stains, limescale, or mold can appear on it, which can negatively affect health.

UAportal will tell you how to quickly and easily clean the tiles on the floor without expensive chemicals. In particular, there are several effective folk remedies that can help you with this.

Soda and vinegar

This is the easiest and most affordable way. All you need is baking soda and apple cider vinegar. Mix the ingredients in a 1:1 ratio. Apply the mixture to the dirt on the tiles. After 5 minutes, rinse the floor with clean water.

Read also: How to easily get rid of mold in the bathroom

Ammonia

Another effective remedy is ammonia. To use it, dilute 100 ml of ammonia in 4 liters of warm water. Apply the resulting solution to the floor and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Then rinse the floor with warm water.

To prevent the appearance of water stains, limescale or mold on the tiles, you should regularly ventilate the bathroom to avoid high humidity. And after water procedures, wipe the floor with a dry cloth. In addition, the use of special tile care products will be equally effective.

By following these simple rules, you can keep your bathroom floor clean and shiny.

As a reminder, we wrote about simple techniques that will help remove rust stains from the floor in 10 minutes and without any chemicals.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!