How to clean a car windscreen to a shine without chemicals

Motorists have to deal with the inconvenience of insect contamination of the windscreen in the warm season. A large number of insects can reduce visibility and complicate the process of driving.

Of course, many drivers in such situations resort to using various chemicals to clean the glass. However, there is a simple and even environmentally friendly way to solve this problem, mashyna.com writes.

Experienced motorists have shared a useful life hack that allows you to quickly and effectively get rid of insects without using harsh chemicals. To do this, you need highly carbonated mineral water.

Take a bottle of highly carbonated mineral water and open it. Soak a cloth (soft cloth or sponge) in the water. Wipe the windscreen of the car, paying special attention to the places where insects are attached. Dry the glass with a dry cloth or newspaper.

The effect of this simple action will be seen in a few seconds, as the car surface will be transparent and shiny and you will get more visibility on the road.

This method has its advantages. Firstly, it is environmentally friendly, as it uses natural gas in mineral water. Secondly, it is effective and convenient, as it does not require additional time or money for chemicals.

