How to quickly peel a lot of garlic for jelly: video life hack

During the holiday preparations, you should not spend a lot of time peeling a lot of garlic, which is added to meat dishes and jelly. There are simple ways to do this quickly.

For example, several cloves separated from the head should be pressed with the palm of the hand and rolled on the table, then the husk will crack and separate easily.

Also, you can put the cloves separated from each other in a metal bowl, cover them with the same one, and shake them for 15-20 seconds, holding them one on top of the other. Garlic cloves should be dry, then they will easily peel off the skin.

You can also use cold water - put the garlic cloves in for 10 minutes, and then the husk will easily come away from the cores.

Experienced chefs use a knife with a wide blade when peeling garlic. You need to put a clove of garlic on a cutting board and press it with the flat side of a knife, pressing it with your palm from above. After that, the garlic peel will come off easily.

If you have already tried these methods and you did not like them, I have another one - using the microwave. So, first, you need to disassemble the head of garlic into cloves and put them on a saucer.

It is placed in a microwave oven and turned on for 20 seconds. After that, the husk will easily come away from the garlic cores.

