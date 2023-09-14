How to quickly get rid of scale in a kettle: folk methods

Scale can often appear in the kettle. Poor quality water can turn into scale during boiling, which in turn affects the quality of boiling.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that scale can be easily and quickly removed. In particular, this can be done using folk methods.

The best way to descale a kettle is to use baking soda: Pour water into the kettle and add two tablespoons of baking soda. Then boil the water. For best results, let the water boil for 30 minutes. Then wait for the water to cool and rinse the kettle thoroughly under running water.

You can also do this with citric acid. To do this, pour water into the kettle and add two tablespoons of citric acid. Turn on the kettle and let it boil. This method will also help to descale and improve the quality of boiling water.

To avoid limescale in the future, we recommend using filtered water for boiling. You should also clean the kettle at least once a month.

Another important tip is not to leave any leftover boiled water in the kettle. This will help avoid excessive scale build-up and increase the life expectancy of your kettle.

