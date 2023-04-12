How to quickly get rid of condensation on plastic windows: tips from professionals

We suggest you learn how to avoid condensation on plastic windows. First of all, it is necessary to find the cause of condensation. You may have improperly installed or defective windows, then you should consider replacing them as this may solve the problem.

The reasons for the formation of condensation on plastic windows can be high humidity in the room, low temperature, a wide window sill where warm air does not enter, or a window sill covered with flowers.

How to get rid of condensate:

Open the window completely for five minutes; Close the door to the room; Close the window and open the door. During this time, the temperature equalizes and the condensation disappears.

This was the advice given by the window installation master. Also, when cooking in the kitchen, it is recommended to turn on the hood and open the window a little to prevent condensation.

If the problem with the formation of condensate on plastic windows occurs constantly, it can lead to the formation of mold, which can harm health.

